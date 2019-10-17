WAHOO – All students at Wahoo High School, from freshmen to seniors, were thinking about their future last week.
On the morning of Oct. 8, the school held a college and career day for all students, said 7-12 School Counselor John Harris.
Originally the day was part of the statewide Apply2College campaign that helps seniors apply for post-secondary education. But Wahoo High School wanted to expand the day to include all students, said Harris.
Last year the school included all students in a career fair, which included 20 to 30 representatives from the military, colleges and businesses. But the administration determined that doing the same thing every year would not be effective.
“We decided we needed to do something different,” Harris said.
So they came up with their college and career day, where each grade level did a different activity geared toward their age.
The freshmen did a career interest inventory, where they looked at their skills, aptitudes and interests. After the assessments, they formed small groups to compare and analyze their findings and determine if there were any common interests among the students.
“That was a fun activity for the freshmen,” Harris said.
The sophomores took the Pre-ACT test, which is a good predictor for how they will do on the real ACT, Harris said. Some students did very well, and a few are planning to take the ACT in December when Wahoo hosts the test.
The juniors all went on college visits. Buses took the students to Southeast Community College in Lincoln, Midland University in Fremont and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
The seniors had the most activity-filled morning of all of the grades. They kicked things by filling out college applications.
“The goal is to have every student fill out three college applications, if that was their aspiration,” Harris said.
Representatives from two-year and four-year colleges and universities were on hand to help the students fill out the forms. Also present were military recruiters, business leaders and school administrators for the students who were interested in joining the service or exploring the workforce, Harris said.
Seniors were joined by their parents for a financial aid presentation by Education Quest, where they learned how to pay for college, fill out a FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) and more.
A number of speakers were lined up for the seniors. The speakers were set up in six breakout rooms. Each senior picked three of the six speakers to visit. The topics included ethics, how to be open-minded when picking classes, how to be a lifelong learner and how to be a team player, Harris said.
“These are things you need to know about life in college and beyond the college years,” he added.
Every Wahoo High School staff member, from administrators to custodians, helped with the college and career day, Harris said.
“Everybody was doing something, which is neat for our kids to see, too,” he said.
