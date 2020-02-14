WAHOO – The administration of Wahoo High School recently released the names of the students included on the Honor Roll for the first semester.
Students with a 4.0 grade point average (GPA) are included on the High Honor Roll. The Honor Roll includes students with a GPA of 3.67 to 3.99. The Honorable Mention includes students with a GPA ranging from 3.50 to 3.66.
High Honor Roll
Seniors: Logan Brabec, Paige Peterson, Trey Scheef, Alex Tomjack.
Juniors: Tessa Gatewood, Elle Glock, Greeley Hauswald, Olivia Scott, Kelsie Sears.
Sophomores: Mikala Cuda, Gavin Pokorny, Ben Thrasher, Katelyn Urban, Rebecca Wotipk, Luke Polacek, Caden Tingelhoff.
Freshmen: Logan Girmus, Logan Scott, Landon Spicka, Megan Steele.
Honor Roll
Seniors: Jade Andresen, Kendal Brigham, Jaynie Bustad, Zoe Christenson, Kalon Cooper, Grant Crockett, Alyssa Dunkle, Nicholas Fuller, Ryker Henderson, Trey Johnston, Sam Maly, Rachel Myers, Morgan Oden, Luke Partridge, Jaquelyn Perkins, Calin Smith, Jackson Taylor, Gunnar Vanek, Alyssa Walla, Grace Wirka.
Juniors: Sam DuBois, Toni Greenfield, Daven Harrington, Elizabeth Hatfield, Lauren Kavan, Mikah Kavan, Sara Lindgren, Rachel Loya, Alyssa Luedtke, Madison Masek, Payton Ricks, Brody Specht, Avery Spicka, Rachel Steele, Courtney Strait, Sydney Stuchlik, Sara Sutton, Brett Whitaker.
Sophomores: Kaitlin Arney, Cody Bailey, Mara Dobesh, Maya Foxworthy, Brody Jacobsen, Hannah Jorgensen, Kyan Lausterer, Taylor Luben, Colin Ludvik, McKenzie Mathis, Peyton Nelson, Ryan Olson, Sydney Roucka, Jessica Snelling, Josie Sutton.
Freshmen:Zoe Abramo, Chloe Aldrich, Damien Bragg, Holly Cejka, Grace Darling, Zach Fox, Maci Foxworthy, Brooklyn Garlock, Garrett Grandgenett, Brandon Greenfield, Harper Hancock, Autumn Iversen, Ryan Johnson, Ella Lacey, Logan Ourada, Dawson Rafteseth, Megan Robinson, Sophie Sherman, Samantha Sudik, Samantha Sutton, Wade Whitaker.
Honorable Mention
Seniors: Madison Bittleston, Trenton Erdmann-Hughes, Nate Fox, Alec Gettert, Kaitlyn Herndon, Abygayle Lowther, Nathan Mather, Callan Phillips, Joe Scanlon, Hannah Stuart, Robert Swain, Thomas Waido.
Juniors: Sierra Duckworth, Aaron Ickler, Sebastian Lausterer, Justin Nuckolls, Sean Rowe.
Sophomores: Abi Borchers, Star Eckley, Trent Hallowell, KaDee Johnson, Mya Larson, Carson Lavaley, Caleb Malousek, Nicki Walla.
Freshmen: Trevor Bohaty, Jenna Borrenpohl, Tianna Coffey, Katie Elder, Easten Faris, Owen Hancock, Ethan Havlovic, Kearsten Peterson, Jaiden Swanson, Markael Zeleny.
