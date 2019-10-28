WAHOO – Sisters, Teresa Kay Orr and Marci Broyhill will return to the Wahoo Public Library to present a program titled “Aprons, Skirts, Hats and Flirts: Women—their Range of Status during the Western Movement.”
This entertaining program will take place at the Wahoo Public Library on Sunday, Nov. 3 at 2 p.m.
“Aprons, Skirts, Hats and Flirts” acknowledges the range of historical and cultural roles women shouldered while bearing and caring for children during the western movement. Orr and Broyhill blend music, narrative verse, props and a slideshow to entertain and educate their audience regarding these diligent, brave, often obscure women.
This program will introduce people to women who saved their families from financial ruin, a barmaid who became a respected member of her community and women generating self-respect, education and culture in the west.
The presentation is free and open to the public. Additional funding for this program is provided by the Friends of the Wahoo Public Library.
The program is sponsored by Humanities Nebraska through the Speakers Bureau. Speakers Bureau connects Nebraskans with over 165 authors, historians, scholars, musicians, and storytellers who give performances and speak on topics as diverse as the immigrant experience, Great Plains history, world folk music, Nebraska literature, international law, and Native American culture. The Humanities Nebraska Speakers Bureau is the largest of its kind in the United States.
All presentations last for approximately thirty minutes to an hour and include time for questions from the audience. Programs are available for any non-profit or educational organization in the state and can be tailored based on the age and size of the audience. More information about how to book speakers through the Humanities Nebraska Speakers Bureau can be found online at www.humanitiesnebraska.org
