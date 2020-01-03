WAHOO – William Sloup, 41, of Wahoo was arrested Dec. 31 in Lincoln on suspi-cion of distributing child pornography.
Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol Technical Crimes Division, in coordination with the Wahoo Police Department and Saunders County Sheriff’s Office, arrested Sloup without incident.
A State Patrol news release said Sloup's arrest came after an investigation that started with a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
The release said investigators discovered several sexually explicit images involving children on Sloup’s phone.
Sloup, who was booked into the Saunders County Jail, faces 10 felony counts of distribution of visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct.
