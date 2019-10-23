FORT CALHOUN – The third-ranked Wahoo Warrior volleyball team opened Capitol Conference Tournament play with a 25-14, 25-13, 25-12 win over Raymond Central at Wahoo High School on Oct. 15.
The Warriors controlled the match from behind the service line finishing with 12 aces against just six errors in 72 attempts.
Junior Elle Glock led the team with five ace serves and senior Kendal Brigham chipped in three more.
Sophomore Mya Larson was a force at the net offensively piling up 18 kills while hitting .471.
Junior Kelsie Sears came through with eight more.
Four different Warriors finished with more than 10 digs defensively and the home team was led by Brigham who came through with 14.
Glock handed out 34 set assists.
Sears and Larson led the team in serve receive.
The win over the Mustangs put the Warriors into the conference semifinals where they hosted the Ashland-Greenwood Bluejays on Oct. 17.
The Warriors notched another straight set win over the Bluejays 25-18, 25-19 and 25-13.
Larson piled up 20 kills and hit .444 against the Jays. Sears was also a force, finishing with 12 kills and hit .421.
The Warriors struggled from behind the service line, missing on 15 of their 74 serves and finished with just five aces.
Sears, Larson and Brigham combined for 36 of the teams’ 49 digs.
Glock doled out 37 set assists.
The win vaulted the Warriors into the conference championship match against 21-1 Syracuse.
Wahoo captured their fourth consecutive conference championship on Saturday in Fort Calhoun winning by scores of 25-12, 25-16 and 25-17 over the Rockets.
The Warriors overwhelmed the Rockets at the net the entire match.
Wahoo finished with 51 kills compared to just 20 for Syracuse.
Larson finished with a season-high 25 kills while hitting an insane .558. Larson leads the Warriors with 427 kills. She has 865 for her ca
reer and has a good chance to go over a 1,000 career kills in just two varsity seasons.
Sophomore Mya Emerson and Sears added seven kills apiece in the championship match.
Five Warrior players finished in double-figure digs against the Rockets and were led by 18 from sophomore Taylor Luben. Larson added 17 more.
Glock handed out 39 set assists, upping her season total to 696.
The 3-0 finish in conference tournament play improved Wahoo’s season record to 22-3.
