WAHOO – The Wahoo Police Department continues to investigate a missing person from the Wahoo area.
Anthony Potter, 50, was last seen by family members on approximately June 29. Potter was last seen walking to a friend’s residence in Wahoo. Potter has not been seen or contacted family since.
Potter is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 225 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. He has tattoos of “Peace” on his left hand, “FTW” on right shoulder and “For Mom 4-18-6” on left forearm,
At the time of his disappearance, Potter was homeless. The Wahoo Police Department has contacted area homeless shelters attempting to locate him without any success.
Potter was possibly seen near the Memphis State Park in Memphis, but was not located in early July 2019.
Potter was last seen wearing jogging pants and a light blue T-shirt. He may also have a scar on the back of his head from a healing cut.
If anyone has any information about his whereabouts, please contact the Wahoo Police Department at 402-443-4155 or email the case officer at nelson@wahoopolice.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.