Saturday, Aug. 31
10:11 a.m. Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop on Highway 92.
10:38 a.m. Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop on Highway 77.
11:15 a.m. Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop on Highway 92.
11:25 a.m. Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop on Highway 92.
12:58 p.m. Officer received found property in the 500 block of West 15th Street.
1:47 p.m. Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop on Highway 77.
9 p.m. Officer performed a vacation security check.
9:03 p.m. Officer responded to a traffic complaint on 12th Street.
9:15 p.m. Officer responded to report of an open door/window in the 400 block of North Linden Street.
10:23 p.m. Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop on Ninth Street.
10:24 p.m. Officer responded to suspicious activity in the 2200 block of North Locust Street.
11:49 p.m. Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop in the 800 block of North Chestnut Street.
Sunday, Sept. 1
3:50 a.m. Officer conducted off-street parking enforcement.
3:10 p.m. Officer received found property.
6:25 p.m. Officer responded to a civil matter.
10:24 p.m. Officer assisted a motorist on the bypass.
10:35 p.m. Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop on 12th Street.
10:47 p.m. Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop on Eighth Street.
Monday, Sept. 2
4:08 a.m. Officer assisted a motorist on Highway 77.
6:23 p.m. Officer responded to report of irrigation on the roadway on Highway 92.
9 p.m. Officer performed a vacation security check.
Tuesday, Sept. 3
3 a.m. Officer conducted off-street parking enforcement.
5:12 a.m. Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop in the 700 block of West 12th Street.
8:27 a.m. Officer responded to an animal complaint in the 400 block of West Sixth Street.
3:59 p.m. Officer made contact with an individual in the 1100 block of West 12th Street.
9:30 p.m. Officer performed a vacation security check.
10:40 a.m. Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop on Third Street.
Wednesday, Sept. 4
3:12 a.m. Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop in the 300 block of North Locust Street.
5:41 a.m. Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop in the 700 block of East 12th Street.
7:08 a.m. Officer processed accident report.
7:49 a.m. Officer processed driver’s license pick-up order.
8:02 a.m. Officer processed driver’s license pick-up order.
8:08 a.m. Officer processed driver’s license pick-up order.
8:23 a.m. Officer processed accident report.
11:35 a.m. Officer was dispatched to an accident with property damage in the 400 block of North Broadway Street.
1:51 p.m. Officer presented program in the 2200 block of North Locust Street.
5:35 p.m. Officer made contact with an individual.
5:40 p.m. Officer responded to report of a stolen vehicle in the 400 block of East 12th Street.
9:30 p.m. Officer performed vacation security check.
10:31 p.m. Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop on Seventh Street.
11:34 p.m. Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop.
Thursday, Sept. 5
2:11 a.m. Officer assisted citizen in the 400 block of East Seventh Street.
3 a.m. Officer conducted off-street parking enforcement.
5:47 a.m. Officer responded to report of a dog-at-large in the 2300 block of Aspen Street.
6 a.m. Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop on 12th Street.
9:10 a.m. Officer performed a welfare check in the 100 block of North Linden Street.
9:45 a.m. Officer presented program in the 300 block of North Chestnut Street.
6:57 p.m. Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop in the 400 block of West Fifth Street.
7:53 p.m. Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop on Highway 92.
9:32 p.m. Officer assisted Health and Human Services.
Friday, Sept. 6
8:30 a.m. Officer responded to suspicious activity in the 700 block of North Hackberry Street.
1:59 p.m. Officer responded to report of a dog-at-large in the 1600 block of North Oak Street.
2 p.m. Officer responded to a civil matter.
4:25 p.m. Officer made contact with an individual in the 1500 block of North Locust Street.
Saturday, Sept. 7
12:05 a.m. Officer responded to report of a barking dog in the 1000 block of North Elm Street.
10:40 a.m. Officer made contact with an individual.
4:28 p.m. Officer assisted another agency in the 1300 block of North Hackberry Street.
5:20 p.m. Officer assisted Health and Human Services.
6:16 p.m. Officer responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of West 13th Street.
9:10 p.m. Officer assisted a citizen in the 1700 block of County Road J.
Sunday, Sept. 8
12:23 a.m. Officer responded to a noise disturbance in the 1100 block of Hickory Street.
9:16 a.m. Officer responded to report of a dog-at-large in the 500 block of West Eighth Street.
1:40 p.m. Officer made contact with an individual.
1:54 p.m. Officer made contact with an individual.
4:43 p.m. Officer responded to report of a barking dog in the 1700 block of North Walnut Street.
6:47 p.m. Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop in the 100 block of East Fifth Street.
7:07 p.m. Officer responded to report of a barking dog in the 1700 block of North Walnut Street.
8:40 p.m. Officer responded to a traffic complaint in the 400 block of West Fifth Street.
