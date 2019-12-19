WAHOO – The Wahoo Board of Education officially hired a teacher who has been serving as a long term substitute for the district.
Kassie Moline has been working as a sub for the district since the beginning of the school year after a teacher submitted a late resignation. She also was a student teacher at Wahoo Public Schools.
Superintendent Brandon Lavaley said Moline will also work with Head Start.
“We are super confident she is the best fit,” he said.
The board also discussed the most recent Community Advisory Group meeting regarding the district’s facility needs. Board President Rob Brigham said the most meeting included discussion of funding mechanisms, the delivery methods for funding and potential growth in Wahoo.
The group also toured the facilities at different times before the meeting, said Lavaley.
“Anybody that hadn’t been in made an effort to (take a tour),” he said.
Board Member Tom Hrdlicka said the group seemed more talkative during this meeting.
“Their true feelings were coming out,” he said.
Brigham said the next meeting for the Community Advisory Group has not yet been scheduled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.