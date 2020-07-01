WAHOO – Everyone looks forward to the annual Wahoo Rodeo. But there will be no bucking bulls, no cowboys roping and no rodeo clowns this year.
Along with many other summer events, the COVID-19 pandemic has claimed the Wahoo PRCA Rodeo.
The Wahoo Saddle Club announced last week that the rodeo’s 66th season will be postponed to next year. It will be held July 22 to 24, 2021.
“For 65 years, we have all looked forward to the Wahoo PRCA Rodeo. This year was no different,” said Katelyn Houser, marketing director for the Wahoo Saddle Club.
Houser said the decision was an extremely difficult one for the saddle club. However, the unexpected challenges the pandemic created, including regulations regarding capacity, social distancing and other limitations were too much to overcome.
“To promote the safety and health of our fans, competitors, production crew and volunteers we decided it was best to cancel this year’s event,” she said. “The longevity of the Wahoo PRCA Rodeo is important to us and not something we want to risk.”
For example, Houser said they would only be able to have 75% capacity in the grandstand and other bleachers, and all spectators would have to be spread out, which would be hard to enforce. Plus, lines to purchase tickets or buy food at the concession stand would have to be spread out.
Another factor was the people who come to compete at the rodeo. Houser said they are from outside of Nebraska, so they would risk exposure by coming to the rodeo, but also could bring the virus to Wahoo unknowingly.
“With contestants from out of state, we would be exposing a lot of different people to the Wahoo community,” Houser said.
The rodeo is operated by volunteers, which are always in short supply, Houser said. And many of them are saddle club members in their 60s and 70s. They would be in the high-risk category, and would likely opt not to help if the rodeo were held this year. In addition, they would have needed even more volunteers to help with all of the new regulations.
Houser said they will use the extra time gained by the cancellation to plan the rodeo for next year.
“We’re going to get ready to put on an event next year,” she said.
The saddle club appreciates the sponsors who were ready and willing to help with this year and will support the rodeo next year.
“We thank all of our sponsors for the continued support as we begin planning next year’s event,” Houser said. “We’re looking forward to the 2021 celebration of the Wahoo PRCA Rodeo!”
