WAHOO – The Saunders County Board of Supervisors will keep discussion going on the fate of the Wahoo Rural Township board.
At their Oct. 22 meeting, the supervisors opened a public hearing to discuss termination of the township’s governing body because there aren’t enough board members. Nebraska statute says a township board can be declared inactive if there are less than two members.
On April 17, 2018, the supervisors accepted the resignations of Karla Zima and Jeff Hanson from the Wahoo Rural Township board. Chairman Randy Zima remained on the board.
Wahoo Rural Township is located in the county’s second district, which is represented by Doris Karloff. The boundaries are County Road 9 to the east, County Road 14 to the west, County Road F to the north and County Road L to the south. The Village of Ithaca is located in the township.
Road care, culverts and the disbursement of tax dollars are the primary functions of a township board of directors. Without a township board, the county is responsible for the upkeep and maintenance of the roads in the Wahoo Rural Township, as the county has no authority to spend the township’s money. If the township board is terminated, the county can use tax dollars from citizens in that area to pay for road care.
In the past 18 months, no one has stepped forward to be appointed to the township board. No one put their name on the ballot when the 2018 General Election came around last November, either.
Voters wrote-in several names on the ballot during the General Election. Terrell Brabec received the most tallies with four votes, Justin DeGroff had three votes and Tyler Munter and Jeff Hanson received two votes each.
There were also 19 “scattered” write-in votes, which are names that are written on the ballot but are not exact matches to the registered voter they are voting for, according to election officials. Without the correct spelling, the write-in cannot be considered valid.
After the election, the county held a recount on Nov. 28 for Wahoo Rural Township and several other races. No one who received votes for the Wahoo Rural Township board attended the recount. The county declared Brabec and DeGroff the top vote-getters, but both chose not to take seats on the board.
The county supervisors issued a public notice last May seeking people to fill the vacancies. The appointees were asked to serve a four-year term from 2019 to 2023.
However, again no one came forward. So the public hearing for termination of the township board was placed on the county board’s Oct. 22 agenda.
After two short discussions on Oct. 22, the supervisors opted keep the public hearing open until their next meeting, which is Nov. 5 at 9 a.m. Then, they will discuss termination of the township again.
