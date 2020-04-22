WAHOO – Members of the Wahoo school board met electronically with high school and elementary administrators on Monday night for the first time in school history.
It was the first virtual meeting for the board as the coronavirus pandemic forces everyone to meet from the safety of their own homes.
Board President Rob Brigham started the meeting by commending the administrators for their hard work and diligence in communicating the school’s message during the last month away from the students.
Wahoo Superintendent Brandon Lavaley addressed the board on how the 2019-2020 school year might end and how the 2020-2021 school year may start.
Lavaley said plans are moving forward to hold a virtual graduation ceremony sometime in May.
“We don’t have a date set in stone, but we want to do something in May so that we can get all of the seniors the recognition they deserve,” he said.
He also said that he would like to have an in-person ceremony in the late summer for students who would like to and would be able to attend. The ceremony would only be held if some of the social distancing guidelines were relaxed by national, state and local authorities.
Lavaley was also asked about prom and said that no decision has been made, but that it is still being considered and that options are being discussed.
High School Principal Jarred Royal said that academic, athletic and arts honors along with the announcement of scholarships and the announcement of valedictorian and salutatorian is scheduled for May 6 and will be available on Striv.tv, a company that livestreams school activities.
Lavaley stated that May 15 will be the last day for students, a week earlier than the original schedule which had students out for summer break on May 22.
Lavaley stated that the teachers will report for work the week of May 15 to 22 to complete the obligations of their 2019-2020 contracts.
Lavaley also talked about how the coronavirus pandemic may impact the 2020-2021 school year.
Lavaley commented that the school day may take on a different look when and if students return in August. He said that 24 of the state’s superintendents have been working closely with Nebraska’s education commissioner looking at options when school resumes in August.
Lavaley said that it is too early to know what the start of next year will look like, but said it is possible that continued social distancing could affect how students and teachers go about a normal school day.
In other news, Lavaley addressed the board concerning the open director of maintenance position. He stated that he has 10 or 11 applicants and is confident that he will have a candidate hired by the first of May.
The board also accepted the resignation of Royal, who is leaving the district to take a job at his alma mater at Syracuse High School.
The board approved hiring Vernon Golladay to take Royal’s place. Golladay comes to Wahoo from Fremont where he served as the assistant principal at Fremont High School.
