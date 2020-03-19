WAHOO – The topic of the moment was on the agenda at the Wahoo Board of Education meeting Monday night.
Superintendent Brandon Lavaley addressed the coronavirus situation with board members and how the district will deal with school closure.
On Sunday, Wahoo Public Schools announced that classes would be cancelled beginning Tuesday. Classes were held on Monday in order for students to gather supplies they might need to participate in enrichment opportunities during the closure.
“Teachers can put together a scope of work they can complete while they are off,” Lavaley said.
The work can be done on a computer or the district will also provide hard copies, the superintendent said. Students in grades 6 to 12 have laptop computers, while they are working on access for elementary students, he added.
Lavaley said the goal is to keep the students engaged in learning even while school is closed.
“We are going to continue working, the teachers are going to continue working,” he said. “It’s just not going to look the same.”
The board also approved a resolution regarding COVID-19 that gives the superintendent authorization to pay claims and take authorized action in the event the board cannot meet on a regular basis, Lavaley reported after the meeting. Such actions would then be approved at a subsequent meeting. Any actions would come after consultation with the board president.
