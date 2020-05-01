WAHOO – The City Council approved paying two years of back taxes on part of the former John F. Kennedy College campus during its recent meeting.
Meeting via teleconference last Thursday, the council approved picking up the bill for $1,156.80 owed in back taxes on block 2 in Dickinson’s Addition, which is also known as Camel Center or South Hall, located at 1268 North Locust Street.
In March, the council approved spending up to $5,000 to acquire assignment of the tax sale positions on the property from Cooper Properties, which had purchased them. The owner of the property is ResCom.
The move is the latest in the council’s campaign to acquire the property, which has been the subject of nuisance complaints over the years. Council Member Stuart Krejci made the motion to pay the back taxes, saying it would create a “clear path” for the city to own the property.
Mayor Jerry Johnson said he could not divulge the proposed plans for the property yet, but said there will be improvements.
The council also approved donating a set of water holding tanks dating back to the 1950s that were found recently in the basement at City Hall. The tanks will be donated to the Saunders County Museum.
City Administrator Melissa Harrell told the council the tanks are metal and were there because city hall’s basement was used as a fall out shelter during the Cold War.
