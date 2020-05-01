WAHOO – A pair of eaglets born in March died during a winter storm that blew through Wahoo on Easter morning.
The nest, built in a dead tree north of Lake Wanahoo, came down under the pressure of 50 mile per hour winds on April 12.
Nebraska Master Naturalist Paula Hoppe has been observing the bald eagle pair at Lake Wanahoo for a decade and said that she observed their nest intact on April 11, so deducted that the nest must have come down sometime on Easter Sunday.
The same pair of eagles has been nesting at Wanahoo since 2011 and this nest was the third built by the pair over the last 10 years.
Hoppe said that it is very uncommon for a nest to come down, but did say that the tree had been dead for two or three years.
“It is unusual, but I do remember a nest at Czechland coming down a few years ago,” Hoppe stated.
Czechland Lake is located a mile north of Prague in Saunders County.
The Wanahoo eagles had been using the same nest since 2016.
Hoppe guesses that the eaglets hatched in mid-March and said it is very unlikely that the pair will re-nest again this year.
“I am sure they will find a new site and start building a new nest in the fall,” she stated.
Hoppe is aware of seven eagle pairs in the county and the birds’ resurgence is fairly remarkable.
In 30 years bald eagles have gone from a nonexistent breeding species in the state of Nebraska to one that is relatively numerous.
A nest near Valley in western Douglas County produced the state’s first eaglets in 1991.
Bald eagles have a relatively slow rate of reproduction. It takes about three months for an eagle pair to successfully nurture two or three eggs into independent bald eagles.
The Wanahoo eagle pair arrived at the lake in 2011 and has hatched 17 eaglets.
Of the 17, 15 have been fledged (able to fly and leave the nest). This year the eaglets will be the first hatched at Wanahoo that were not able to successfully leave the nest.
Hoppe said that the adult pair resides at Wanahoo year round and travel up to five square miles when hunting.
“You will always see an eagle nest near a body of water because their primary food source is fish. Wanahoo provides them with an abundant food source year round,” she stated.
Hoppe became a master naturalist in 2010 and has headed up the Wahoo Birding Club since 2012.
The birding club normally hosts an event every May at Lake Wanahoo, but due to the coronavirus pandemic the annual event has been canceled.
Nevertheless, Hoppe encourages all birders to get out and observe all of the species of feathered fliers.
“Now is a great time to get out and observe many of the different birds native to Nebraska. The weather is warming up and the birds are active,” Hoppe stated.
