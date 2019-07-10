WAHOO – The trail between the City of Wahoo and Lake Wanahoo is open again.
The trail closed signs came down July 3.
The trail has been closed since March, when the floodwaters from the nearby Sand Creek had their way in several places along the rock surfaced path between Placek Park and Lake Wanahoo Recreation Area north of Wahoo.
Wahoo Parks and Recreation Director Kevin Stuhr said the major repairs from the flooding were completed.
Parks and Recreation Department staff spent some time the day before the reopening was reopened to trim trees and mow along the trail.
The City of Wahoo is working with the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to receive funding for the repairs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.