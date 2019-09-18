WAHOO – The top-ranked Wahoo Warrior football team made a statement Friday night.
Amidst all of the craziness that is Homecoming Week, the Warriors came out focused and ready to play football against the Aurora Huskies.
For a second straight week, the defense allowed just one score leading to a 28-6 win over Aurora.
“I thought our line controlled the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. We have a lot of guys back and I thought they played really well up front,” said Wahoo Coach Chad Fox.
After a scoreless first quarter, the Warriors came up with three scores in the second quarter.
The first two coming off the right arm of senior quarterback Thomas Waido.
Waido connected with senior receiver Luke Partridge on a 34-yard score with 8:16 left in the second quarter. Senior kicker Jesus Zaragoza added the extra point and Wahoo led 7-0.
Aurora answered with their only score of the game when they went 80 yards culminating with a 2-yard touchdown run by Kaleb Moural on fourth down with 5:31 left before halftime. The 2-point attempt failed and the score remained 7-6.
Less than two minutes later, the Warriors made it 14-6 when Waido hooked up with senior fullback Peyten Walling on a 30-yard scoring play.
With fireworks planned as part of the Homecoming halftime entertainment, senior running back Trevin Luben gave the fans a preview with an electrifying 64-yard touchdown run on the final play of the first half, allowing the Warriors to take a 21-6 lead into the halftime locker room.
“That’s a backyard play,” Luben said. “I gotta give the credit to them (receivers blocking down field).”
Aurora coach Kirk Peterson was less enthusiastic about the last play of the first half.
“We have really high expectations and our expectations are a lot higher than that,” he said. “We’re going to find a way to fix it, and this is going to be a really good football team by the end of the year. We’re just not there yet.”
The only score of the second half came in the fourth quarter when Luben scored on a six-yard run with 9:58 remaining in the game.
Luben finished with 269 yards on 31 carries.
Through three games he has rushed for 474 yards and seven touchdowns on just 68 carries.
Waido finished 5-of-10 through the air for 80 yards and two scores. He also threw two interceptions.
Wahoo limited the Huskies to just 59 yards rushing on 29 carries. The Huskies were able to throw for 235 yards against Wahoo.
“They do so many different things offensively and they do them well. So holding them to six points is quite an accomplishment,” Fox added.
Senior linebacker Kole Bordovsky led the Warriors with 18 tackles while junior Grant Kolterman added 12 more including a fumble recovery. Luben was also in on 12 stops defensively.
Waido added four tackles and intercepted a pass.
The Warriors will look to remain undefeated when they play host to the Platteview Trojans on Friday night at Wahoo High School. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
