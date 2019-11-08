LINCOLN - The #2 ranked Wahoo Warrior volleyball team cruised past the Norfolk Catholic Knights 25-17, 25-20 and 25-19 in the quarterfinals of the Nebraska State Volleyball Tournament in Lincoln on Thursday night.
Sophomore Mya Larson finished with 23 kills and 22 digs against the Knights. Junior Kelsie Sears added 12 kills for the Warriors who improved to 29-3 on the season.
The Warriors will play third-ranked Lincoln Lutheran on Friday afternoon at 3 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena in the semifinals. Lutheran improved to 35-3 with a 25-20, 25-15, 25-19 straight set opening round win over Chadron on Thursday night.
