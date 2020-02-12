WAHOO – The Wahoo Warrior wrestling team defeated the Bishop Neumann Cavaliers in the annual dual held at Wahoo High School on Feb. 4.
The Warriors won by a score of 44-36, but were able to score victories in seven of the eight matches on Tuesday.
Malachi Bordovsky pinned Cavalier Luke Leedom in the 120-pound match up.
In the 126-pound match up, Warrior Sebastian Lausterer scored a first period pinfall over Josh Urlacher.
Cavalier junior Seth Fairbanks scored the Cavaliers lone win in a contested match when he pinned Wahoo’s Kaleb Broome in the 145-pound match up.
Wahoo senior Peyten Walling scored a 14-6 major decision victory over Cavalier Conner Specht in the 152-pound match up.
Senior Trey Shanahan scored an 11-2 major decision over Cavalier sophomore Sam Vrana in the 160-pound match up.
Warrior Gavin Pokorny pinned Bishop Neumann senior Colby Osmera in the first period of the 170-pound tilt.
Wahoo junior Cooper (182) Hancock needed just 70 seconds to pin Cavalier grappler Bobby Hageman.
Warrior Dominek Rohleder scored a pinfall victory over Cavalier Jacob Vandenberg in the 285-pound match up.
Bishop Neumann wrestlers Aaron Ohnoutka (106), Cade Lierman (113), Adam Ohnoutka (132), Jayden Kreifel (145) and Jon Matulka (220) all won their matches by forfeit.
Wahoo senior Kole Bordovsky (195) won his match by forfeit.
