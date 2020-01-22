VALLEY – The seventh-ranked Wahoo Warrior basketball team improved to 11-1 on the season after a pair of wins over conference foes last week.
The week started on Thursday with a 68-61 home win over Class B Platteview.
Wahoo got off to a fast start against the Trojans and led 20-12 after one quarter and on the strength of two made 3-pointers from senior Gerardo Madrid.
Platteview rallied in the second quarter and took a 27-23 lead using a 15-2 run.
The Warriors were able to take a 32-31 lead into the locker room behind a pair of baskets from senior Trey Scheef.
The two teams traded blows in the third quarter and it was a key 3-pointer from freshman Owen Hancock which allowed Wahoo to take a 50-48 lead into the final eight minutes.
Platteview led 58-53 with five minutes left, but the Warriors rallied behind the play of junior Trevor Kasischke.
Kasischke scored seven of his team-high 21 points in the fourth quarter and Scheef and junior Triston Keeney converted from the free throw line to secure the seven-point win for the home team.
“Give Platteview a ton of credit for shooting the ball really well. To be able to win a game when the other team hit 16 treys, does not happen very often. Rebounding continues to be a major problem for us. They hit three of their treys following offensive rebounds. We have to get tougher on the glass,” said Wahoo Coach Kevin Scheef.
Platteview attempted 39 3-pointers against Wahoo and outrebounded the home team 35-23.
Wahoo was able to force 18 turnovers while committing just six of their own.
Kasischke led the Warriors with 21 points on 2-2 shooting from behind the arc, and 5-6 at the line, to go with a team high 8 boards.
“Trevor had a huge night for us. He hit big shots, and got us a couple of great effort, offensive rebounds in the fourth quarter. He came up big,” said Scheef.
Scheef added 15 points, six rebounds and four steals.
Madrid scored 10 points on 4-of-5 shooting from the field.
Senior Thomas Waido scored 10 points, came up with five steals and dished out four assists.
The Warriors took to the road on Saturday for a game against Douglas County West in Valley.
Wahoo scored a season-high 90 points, including 57 in the first half while rolling to a 90-62 victory.
Keeney got the Warriors off to a great start, scoring 12 of his 20 points in the opening eight minutes.
Wahoo led 57-29 at the half and 80-49 at the end of the third quarter.
“I was really happy with our execution today. I thought we were cutting well and finding guys with open looks at the rim. We also showed a better toughness going after rebounds which was really good to see,” said Scheef.
Keeney led the way with 20 points on 8-12 shooting from the field, to go with seven boards and four assists.
Hancock had a career-high 13 points and five boards while Scheef added 11 points, six boards and four assists.
The Warriors improved to 11-1 after the two victories.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.