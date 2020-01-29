WAHOO – The Wahoo Warrior wrestling team hosted the annual Capitol Conference Wrestling Tournament at Wahoo High School on Jan. 25.
Four Warriors were crowned conference champions on Saturday leading to a third-place finish for the home team. Wahoo scored 130 team points.
Junior Sebastian Lausterer finished 2-0 at the meet and scored 19.5 points. He scored an 11-7 sudden victory over Bryar Nadrchal of Platteview in the 126-pound gold medal match up. The win moved Lausterer’s record to 27-9 on the season.
152-pound senior Peyten Walling also finished 2-0 at the meet, defeating two very good opponents. Walling scored a 4-2 sudden victory over Conner Kreikemeier of Raymond Central. It was just the second loss for Kreikemeier while Walling improved to 24-4 with the win.
Junior Cooper Hancock scored 22 team points while claiming the gold medal at 170. Hancock pinned Raymond Central’s Gavin Soden in the second period of the 170-pound title match up while improving to 18-4 on the season.
195-pound senior Kole Bordovsky notched two more wins to improve to 26-3 on the season. Bordovsky pinned Travis Warner of Arlington to claim the 195-pound gold.
Sophomore Malachi Bordovsky finished runner-up on Saturday after falling to Mitch Albrecht in the 120-pound title match up. The narrow loss dropped Bordovsky’s record to 30-7 on the season.
Senior Trey Shanahan also finished runner-up on Saturday while wrestling at 160 pounds. Shanahan dropped to 28-6 on the year after falling to Joshua Miller of Arlington (8-3).
132-pound freshman Griffin Lausterer added a third-place finish on the day after posting a 2-1 record.
The Warriors will return to action on Saturday when they travel to Papillion to take part in the annual Papillion-LaVista Dual tournament.
Wrestling is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.
