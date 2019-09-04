WAHOO – The top-ranked Wahoo Warriors started slowly on Friday night, but once they got rolling they proved too much for the overmatched Wayne Blue Devils.
The Warriors didn’t score in the first quarter, but led 17-0 at the half and then outscored the Devils 30-0 over the final 24 minutes to cruise to the 47-0 win.
Senior all-stater Trevin Luben sparked the Warriors with a pair of touchdowns and a leaping interception.
Luben earned the Warriors a touchdown lead when he scored on a 51-yard touchdown run with less than a minute gone in the second quarter.
Less than two minutes later, Luben fielded a short punt, got a great block from sophomore Collin Ludvik and 35 yards later the Warrior lead was extended to 14-0.
Senior kicker Jesus Zaragoza made it 17-0 when he connected on a 41-yard field goal with 3:07 left before halftime.
After recovering a Blue Devil fumble, the Warriors cashed in on a 22-yard scoring pass from senior Thomas Waido to senior fullback Peyten Walling with 9:38 left in the third quarter.
Luben made it 31-0 with his third touchdown of the game, a 4-yarder with 3:08 left in the third period.
Waido connected with Walling again, this time a 51-yard score down the seam to push the Warrior lead to 38-0 with 9:48 left in the game.
Junior Grant Kolterman tacked on two points when he tackled the Blue Devil punter in the endzone with just over seven minutes left.
Ludvik capped the scoring with a 7-yard touchdown run with 2:11 remaining in the game.
Luben finished with 84 yards on 12 carries.
Waido passed for 117 yards, but completed just 42 percent of his passes.
The Warriors defense allowed just 71 total yards and the Devil offense crossed the 50-yard line just twice.
Senior linebacker Kole Bordovsky led the Warriors with eight tackles and a sack. Kolterman added seven tackles including three behind the line of scrimmage.
Senior defensive lineman Brandon Swahn added six stops and a sack.
The Warriors will travel to Nebraska City on Friday for a 7 p.m. contest.
