WAHOO – Coach Linda Walker and the Wahoo girls basketball team entered the 2019-20 season with a number of unknowns.
Senior Kendal Brigham was the only returning player who saw significant varsity playing time on the Warriors 25-2 third place finishing squad a season ago.
Walker knew that she was going to have rely heavily on her talented point guard, but also knew that she was going to need big contributions from a talented, but inexperienced junior class.
After an uneven 6-4 start after ten games, the Warriors began playing better and ended up winning 12 of their final 15 contests.
After hanging on for a 48-44 victory in their opening game of the postseason, the Warriors found themselves across from North Bend Central, the third-ranked team in Class C-1 in the sub-district final.
Wahoo played their best game of the season, forcing the Tigers into overtime where they ended up on the short end of a 65-61 score.
Despite the loss, the Warriors secured one of the four wildcard spots, earning them a date with the Chase County Longhorns in the Class C1-8 district final in Kearney.
The Warriors controlled the second half and cruised to the 51-36 victory.
The win ensured the Warriors their third consecutive appearance in Lincoln for the Nebraska State Championships beginning on March 5 at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.
This will be the eighth team Coach Walker has taken to Lincoln for the state tournament. Walker has a record of 10-7 in Lincoln and has two runner-up finishes (2010, 2011) and two third-place finishes (2013, 2019) on her resume.
The Warriors enter the state tournament averaging nearly 49 points a game and give up only 39 per contest.
Brigham is putting together an all-state season while leading the Warriors in scoring at 17.4 points a game. She also leads the team with 70 assists and helps on the boards, getting nearly four a game.
Brigham went over the 1,000 point barrier for her career in a 43-31 road win against the Waverly Vikings.
Brigham has gotten plenty of help from three junior teammates.
6’0” teammate Kelsie Sears is the second leading scorer on the team at seven per contest. She also is third on the team with 103 rebounds.
5’5” stat-stuffing guard Toni Greenfield is averaging 5.6 points, five rebounds, two steals and 1.3 assists.
5’9” post Kharissa Eddie has improved steadily throughout the season and enters the state tournament averaging 4.8 points and 4.4 rebounds.
5’6” sophomore Taylor Luben is a good shooter and has hustled her way to a 5.7 per game average.
5’6” freshman Autumn Iversen has also played well in her first varsity season averaging nearly 6 points and three rebounds a game.
The fifth-seeded Warriors will take on the 23-2, fourth-seeded St. Paul Wildcats.
The Wildcats advanced into the state tournament with a 41-33 victory over the Syracuse Rockets in the Class C1-5 district final contest.
The Wildcat losses have come at the hands of Fillmore Central (46-36) and North Bend Central (38-34).
They enter the tournament averaging a shade over 51 points a game and give up less than 35 points per contest.
The Wildcats last played in the state tournament 27 years ago when they were crowned champion in Class B when they defeated Schuyler 39-32 in the 1993 Class B final.
5’11” senior forward Brooke Poppert leads the team in scoring at 19 per contest. She also pulls down 6.3 rebounds a game.
Sister Olivia, a sophomore, stands at 6’0” and scores at 11.4 points a game and leads the team on boards at 7.3 per game.
Guards Paige Lukasiewicz and Amber Kosmicki combine to score nearly 15 points a game for the Wildcats.
Game time will be 10:45 a.m. on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.