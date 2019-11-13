WAHOO – The top-ranked Wahoo Warriors advanced to their third straight Class C-1 semifinal with another dominating win on Friday night against an overmatched opponent at Wahoo High School.
For the second time in three weeks the Warriors asserted their dominance over the Columbus Scotus Shamrocks.
Wahoo beat the Shamrocks 49-0 in the final week of the regular season on Oct. 25 and on Friday night it looked like a replay.
Wahoo scored 42 first half points on their way to recording a 49-7 win over Scotus who finished the season with a record of 8-3.
The win improved the Warriors record to 11-0 and put them one step closer to playing for the school’s first ever Class C-1 state championship.
That next step will come Friday night when they host the Wayne Blue Devils, who upset previously undefeated Ashland-Greenwood 28-13 on Friday night in Wayne.
The recipe for success was the same as it was the first time around against the Shamrocks – a dominant run game and a defense designed to stop the run.
Wahoo rushed for seven touchdowns and 364 yards on 36 carries against Scotus and limited the visitors to just 47 yards on 19 carries.
Sophomore Colin Ludvik scored both of the Warrior touchdowns in the first quarter, staking the home team to a 14-0 lead on TD runs of 8 and 17 yards.
The lead remained 14-0 with six minutes left in the first half. Over the final six minutes the Warrior offense scored 28 points including three touchdowns in the final 3:57 of the second quarter.
Senior all-stater Trevin Luben scored three touchdowns in the second quarter and Ludvik added his third of the first half, while staking the home team to a 42-0 lead.
The second half featured a running clock and a number of substitutions for the Warriors.
Before his nights work was threw, Luben scored his fourth touchdown of the night, a 44-yarder with 7:41 left in the third quarter. Senior kicker Jesus Zaragoza added his seventh extra point of the night and the Wahoo lead grew to seven touchdowns.
The Shamrocks lone score came with 5:59 remaining in the third quarter on a 75-yard touchdown pass.
Luben rushed for 193 yards and four touchdowns on 19 carries. Ludvik added 125 more and three scores on just seven carries.
Waido completed just 3-of-5 through the air for 14 yards.
Scotus rushed for 49 yards and passed for 199 on 15-of-30 passing with a touchdown and an interception.
Senior Kole Bordovsky led the Warriors in tackles with eight. Senior Peyten Walling added three tackles and intercepted a pass.
