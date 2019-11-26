LINCOLN - The number-one ranked Wahoo Warriors left no doubt as to who was the top team in Class C-1 on Tuesday morning in Lincoln.
The Warriors recorded a 38-0 shutout win over second-ranked Pierce, completing a perfect season and winning the school's football championship.
The Warriors led 24-0 at the half and scored two more times in the fourth quarter to notch the big win.
Senior Trevin Luben carried the ball 41 times for 268 yards and scored all five of the Wahoo touchdowns.
Senior kicker Jesus Zaragoza kicked a 24-yard field goal in the first quarter.
Wahoo finished with 393 yards (346 on the ground) and limited the Bluejays to just 94 total yards and three first downs.
Wahoo dominated time of possession, holding the ball for more than 30 minutes.
