WAHOO – There has been a lot that Doug Watts has enjoyed about his work these past 18 years.
There have been some big projects. There have also been some small projects that the retiring Wahoo economic development director looks at as big accomplishments.
“Definitely at the top is helping small businesses get started,” he said. “We had the opportunity for businesses to get started in town, but maybe they wouldn’t have gotten started without a little help.”
Helping those small business owners find the help, networking and other resources they needed was one of the aspects of the job that Watts has really felt was important in a town like Wahoo.
Overall, Watts said helping Wahoo to develop and grow economically has been a rewarding second career.
But now, he said he is ready to enjoy full retirement.
Watts retired from his teaching career in 2000. The long-time teacher and coach at Wahoo Public Schools did a year of substitute teaching after that.
Then, he was asked to help out when there became a vacancy in the Wahoo Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Office.
Watts said he thought he would lend a hand on a temporary basis until a new director could be found.
After doing the job for a summer, he found out he liked the work and signed on as that new director.
Watts said his strength has been on the economic development side of the office. But, that paired well with the Chamber of Commerce assets brought by Executive Assistant Jennifer Woita.
“So, that has worked out really well,” he added.
He said his style was more suited for “work behind the scenes.”
And, Watts did plenty of work behind the scenes to make sure development stayed on the forefront in town.
In reflecting on some of the successes over the past almost two decades, Watts pointed to the USDA grant that still pumps development money into Wahoo.
The office was able to help secure a revolving loan through the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act. The $125,000 stimulus dollar program was meant to create new jobs and offer startup money to businesses.
“That money has reinvested itself several times over the last 10 years,” Watts said.
The initial eight businesses that received the loans have paid it back, and the dollars have been loaned out to new businesses.
Another project stirred by the economic development office may not be viewed by some people as a success, but he would argue otherwise.
He said Wahoo should consider enticing an ethanol developer to build a plant east of town as a success. He said there were a lot of other communities trying to land the deal, but Wahoo made it happen.
Construction of the plant started and was never completed. So, that’s not all positive.
“But, we didn’t lose the project, the economy lost the project,” Watts said.
He said rapidly changing corn prices at the time is what halted the project.
Helping to bring Omaha Steel Castings to town is another success story Watts recalled. Wahoo now has two great signs to welcome people coming into town too.
Then, there is the Wahoo Community Foundation that came about during his tenure in the Chamber and Development office.
But, Watts is quick to point out that all of these successes were a collaborative effort. He said he has worked with some great people in Wahoo, from other communities and from other organizations.
He said he is also hopeful that those types of efforts will continue and Wahoo will continue to grow at a steady, controlled rate.
Watts will keep an eye on the development in town, but he said it is time for someone else to take the lead. He is ready to relax a little and spend more time at this Florida house as well.
Still, Wahoo is home.
Watts said he counts himself lucky that he had a career he really enjoyed in teaching and then followed it by a career in helping Wahoo to grow.
“It’s a great town,” he said.
