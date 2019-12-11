WAHOO – Beautiful weather attracted nearly 2,000 visitors to the Christmas on the Prairie event at the Saunders County Museum last weekend.
The 30th year of the event drew many area residents as well as out-of-towners.
“The weather had a great impact on the attendance,” Event Coordinator Janice Schliefert said. “There were visitors from Omaha and Lincoln and as far away as New York.”
Schliefert said the event also allowed both locals and visitors the opportunity to explore the museum ground and see things they might not have realized were there.
“Visitors strolled around the grounds that included the main museum, the Weston Presbyterian Church and the Hanson House located at 12th and Linden,” she said.
On Sunday, there was a variety of activities that included a quilter presentation, polka music by Marcene Havelka and a lingerie fashion show.
“The polka music was a very big draw,” said Schliefert.
On both days, the buildings on the museum grounds opened included the District 42 Schoolhouse, the machine building, the Burlington Depot and the Memphis Post Office where postcards and seasonal stamps were available for purchase.
“It was all very, very good,” she said.
Before the event was over, Schliefert said the plan was developing for next year’s weekend.
“Next year our theme will be Christmas Weddings,” she said. “We already have two programs – one on wedding dresses and one on trains. I start planning the next year before I even get this year done. I have to.”
This event was made possible through the generous donation of time, talent services and financial support of many individuals, businesses and area organizations, Schliefert added.
(0) comments
