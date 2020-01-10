WAHOO – Northeast Nebraska Community Action Partnership (NENCAP) will hold the Wahoo WIC Clinic at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 504 West Eighth Street, on Monday Jan. 13, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. For an appointment or for more information regarding the WIC Program call 402-727-0608.
NENCAP’s WIC Program provides nutrition education and supplemental foods to income eligible pregnant, breast-feeding or postpartum women, infants, and children to age 5 years. WIC is an equal opportunity program. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.
Northeast Nebraska Community Action Partnership (NENCAP), headquartered in Pender, is one of nine Community Action Agencies in Nebraska. NENCAP manages several different programs as determined by identified needs of residents in the 14-county service area. The agency serves over 10,000 clients a year due to successful outreach efforts.
Programs include the Commodity Supplemental Food Program; Family Services; Immunization; Weatherization; Head Start; Women, Infants, and Children Nutrition; Early Intervention Services Coordination; Healthy Families. The agency serves Knox, Antelope, Pierce, Madison, Stanton, Cuming, Thurston, Dakota, Burt, Wayne, Dixon, Cedar, Washington and Dodge counties. For more information on NENCAP programs, call 1-800-445-2505.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.