YUTAN – During the Yutan Board of Education meeting Monday evening, the board voted to approve Mandy Grint and Todd Tasich as new members of the Yutan Public Schools Foundation.
The Yutan Public Schools Foundation is a nonprofit tax exempt corporation. .
According to Yutan Superintendent Mitch Hoffer, the purpose is to be a receive of gifts and funds, and to provide programs for the students of the Yutan Public Schools that cannot be provided out of tax funds.
Hoffer said the foundation’s projects help fill in the gaps that the regular school district budget cannot cover. The foundation provides scholarships, special use awards, teacher project grants, and school project support. The funds are through memberships, memorials, donations, endowments, and bequests
In other agenda items the board voted to approve Nebraska Association of School Boards (NASB) membership at a cost of $4,225.00.
The board tabled setting grade level student membership limits for Yutan Elementary until additional information can be brought to the table.
Also tabled was the contract with City of Yutan for the use of a skid loader. All board members said they would like to see the contract terms more defined before entertaining a motion.
The board also approved classified staff raises.
The next meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. March 9 in the high school boardroom.
