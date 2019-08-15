YUTAN – Yutan Elementary students will have another source for books this year.
Thanks to a project by the Yutan Parent Teacher Organization, a book vending machine has been placed at the school. A special ribbon cutting was held Monday afternoon during the back to school open house.
Principal Trevor Hoegh said the vending machine will accept $5 tokens.
All students will be given a token in August to purchase their first book.
“We are hoping to have students get two to three books during the school year,” he added.
Students may either purchase the $5 tokens, or they can earn them.
Hoegh said details for token credits were still being worked out. Positive acts or classroom incentive projects are a couple of the ways anticipated that students can earn tokens.
The goal is to get kids to read more books and offer them in fun way.
PTO President Julie Helms said this type of vending machine is definitely better than candy in a school.
The vending machine itself cost $4,000. Another $2,000 was needed to purchase the 200 books to initially stock it.
A donation box sits next to the vending machine. Helms said the PTO is accepting donations of new and slightly used books to help keep the vending machine stocked.
Funding for the project came from a trivia night hosted by the PTO in March. Teams paid to play and answered questions. A silent auction and raffle was held to help raise the necessary dollars.
