YUTAN – Growth helped the Yutan City Council keep the levy rate at nearly the same level as the last 10 years.
At the Sept. 17 meeting, the council approved the 2019-2020 budget and the property tax request. The tax levy is $0.4139 per $100 of valuation, compared to $0.4132 last year.
The property valuation within city limits grew by 9 percent.
“We saw some really good growth like the rest of Saunders County this year,” said City Administrator Cole Bockelmann.
By keeping the tax levy nearly the same as last year, the city’s overall property tax request rose by 9 percent, from $249,810 to $272,700.
The city’s overall operating budget increased by 52 percent, from $2,260,050 to $3,439,425. This is to provide funds for some capital improvement projects like a water main upgrade on Fourth Street from Hillside Avenue to Poplar Street, upgrading all city water customers to electronic meters, the Cedar Drive overlay project, paving First and Poplar streets and other projects, Bockelmann said.
“Otherwise, our operating budget is just about the same as it was previously,” he added.
The council waived the three readings and passed the ordinance so the budget could be turned in to the city by the Sept. 20 deadline.
The council also passed Ordinance 748 updating the codes regarding the use of utility terrain vehicles, all terrain vehicles and golf carts in Yutan city limits. Police Chief Tim Hannan requested the code be amended to require that all users of these vehicles are residents of the city.
The City of Yutan has been without a Board of Adjustment for the past few years, but the city council brought it back by appointing six members during the Sept. 17 meeting. Josh Thompson, Don Dooley, Nate Rath, Debbie Mattheis and Adrian Cantrell were appointed as members, while Christopher Helms was appointed as an alternate member.
Bockelmann said state zoning regulations require Yutan to have a board of adjustment, which is called when a property owner asks for a variance in zoning.
