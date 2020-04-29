YUTAN – Seven seniors and 10 event winners led the Yutan journalism staff to the 2020 Class C state championship, which was announced by the Nebraska School Activities Association on April 22.
Yutan had 43 medal-winning entries and accumulated 628 points to easily outdistance runner-up Southern Valley, which totaled 336 points with 23 medalists. Scribner-Snyder (228) and Doniphan-Trumbull (210) finished third and fourth, respectively.
Students submitted entries from their classroom work and judges from across the country rated the top eight in each of 25 categories. Because of the COVID-19 situation, all places were based on those entries instead of students actually competing on-site in 13 of the categories. Places one through eight score 20-18-16-14-12-10-8-6 points, respectively.
Yutan’s second straight state title marked the 12th time in the last 15 years the school’s program has been state champion or runner-up.
“Our kids were excited about the results,” said Yutan journalism adviser Rod Henkel. “The staff members work hard and spend hours outside of the classroom working on journalism projects so it’s nice to see their efforts rewarded. We talk about this contest being the opinion of one person on one day, but with our current situation, it was nice to see the students experience something positive.”
Six of Yutan’s seniors won at least one gold medal, with Emily Fisher, Teagan Jacobs and Hayley Tarumoto earning two each.
Fisher, a four-year journalism student, captured the entertainment writing and headline writing titles, placed second in yearbook layout and claimed the feature photography bronze among her eight medals.
“I don’t ask many freshmen to join journalism, but I thought Emily had potential,” Henkel said. “She has become a well-rounded journalist as evidenced by her medals in a variety of events.”
Jacobs counted golds in broadcast news and broadcast feature, and silvers in sports newswriting and yearbook sports feature writing among her team-high nine medals.
“Teagan’s strength is her writing,” Henkel said, “and she also developed a knack for creating quality broadcast projects.”
Tarumoto won the newswriting and yearbook layout categories and teamed with Fisher and senior Emma Lloyd to place third in yearbook theme development. Lloyd joined Jacobs on the winning broadcast feature entry, while senior Lily Moroschak teamed with Jacobs to win the broadcast news. Rachel Pohl, a senior, captured the yearbook theme writing gold.
“Seniors are so important in our program,” Henkel. “All of them have been in the class multiple years, so they know what to do, and they share their knowledge with our younger staff members. With them missing out on so many things these last two months of school, I’m so glad they could experience so much success in journalism.”
Yutan’s other gold-medal performances came from junior Austin Keiser in editorial cartooning, the broadcast sports feature duo of freshman Laycee Josoff and sophomore Kendyl Egr and the newspaper in-depth reporting group of Josoff and sophomores Kaitlyn Bisaillon, Hayley Bedlan, Christina Kerkman and Heidi Krajicek.
Other silver medals were earned by junior Kaden Hufstedler in entertainment writing, Bisaillon with her info-graphic and the newspaper in-depth team of Pohl, Jacobs, Hufstedler, junior Brady Timm, sophomore Isaiah Daniell and freshman Tristen Honke.
“Our program has developed a tradition of working hard, improving our skills and becoming versatile in the journalism field,” Henkel said. “The awards we’ve earned create enthusiasm among the staff and keep them motivated to create quality publications and projects for our students, school and community.”
TEAM RESULTS
Class C Team Scores (top 10)
1. Yutan 628 points. 2. Southern Valley 336. 3. Scribner-Snyder 228. 4. Doniphan-Trumbull 210. 5. Wood River 198. 6. Sandy Creek 170. 7. Gordon-Rushville 120. 8. Grand Island Central Catholic 116. 9. Dorchester 98. 10. Thayer Central 96.
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
Emily Fisher – First place, Entertainment Writing, Headlines; second place, Yearbook Layout; third place, Feature Photography, Yearbook Theme Development; fourth place, Sports Photography; fifth place, Newspaper Layout; seventh place, In-Depth.
Teagan Jacobs – First place, Broadcast News, Broadcast Feature; second place, Sports News, Yearbook Sports Feature, In-Depth; third place, Broadcast Sports; fourth place, Sports Feature; seventh place, In-Depth; eighth place, Feature.
Hayley Tarumoto – First place, Newswriting, Yearbook Layout; third place, Yearbook Theme Development; sixth place, Editorial; seventh place, In-Depth, Broadcast Feature, Newspaper Layout.
Emma Lloyd – First place, Broadcast Feature; third place, Yearbook Theme Development; sixth place, Newspaper Layout; seventh place, In-Depth.
Rachel Pohl – First place, Yearbook Theme Writing; second place, In-Depth; seventh place, In-Depth.
Lily Moroschak – First place, Broadcast News; eighth place, Broadcast Sports Feature.
Emily Kennedy – Third place, Broadcast Sports Feature.
Kaden Hustedler – Second place, Entertainment Writing, In-Depth; fourth place, Column Writing; seventh place, In-Depth, Editorial Writing.
Mya Hays – Third place, Infographic, Broadcast PSA.
Austin Keiser – First place, Editorial Cartoon.
Brady Timm – Second place, In-Depth.
Kendyl Egr – First place, Broadcast Sports Feature; third place, Broadcast Feature; fifth place, Yearbook Sports Feature; sixth place,Feature Photography.
Kaitlyn Bisaillon – First place, In-Depth; second place, Infographic; fifth place, Column Writing.
Haley Bedlan – First place, In-Depth; third place, Yearbook Theme Writing; fourth place, Yearbook Sports Feature.
Heidi Krajicek – First place, In-Depth; third place, Broadcast PSA; fourth place, Newswriting.
Isaiah Daniell – Second place, In-Depth; sixth place, Sports News.
Christina Kerkman – First place, In-Depth.
Haley Witte – Seventh place, Editorial Cartoon.
Laycee Josoff – First place, In-Depth, Broadcast Sports Feature; third place, Broadcast Feature; sixth place, Sports Feature.
Tristen Honke – Second place, In-Depth; seventh place, Broadcast Feature.
