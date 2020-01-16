YUTAN – During the Yutan Board of Education meeting Monday evening, the board voted to elect Joe Vandenack, president; Jamie Long, vice president; Danny Josoff, treasurer and Molly Loyd, secretary for the school board.
The board also voted to have all six members serve on the building and grounds committee, transportation committee, Americanism committee, curriculum committee and the public relations committee.
They unanimously approved the 2020-2021 Negotiation Agreement as written, raised the monthly preschool cost from $65 to $70 and approved purchasing NorthStar Negotiations Software for $1,560.
The First State Bank, Wahoo Newspaper and Baird Holm LLP were approved as official bank, newspaper and attorneys and the board voted to designate Superintendent Mitch Hoffer as custodian of the school activity fund, bond fund, building fund, depreciation fund and as authorized representative of the school district for all federal programs and special education programs.
The next meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Feb. 10 in the high school boardroom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.