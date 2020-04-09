YUTAN – The Yutan Board of Health met in an emergency meeting on Saturday to adopt the Community Health Measure 20-1, a set of regulations similar to those set by the State of Nebraska and neighboring cities of Fremont and Wahoo, according to City Administrator Cole Bockelmann.
The new directive is in effect until May 6 and is similar to the Directed Health Measure passed for Saunders County on March 25 and expanded statewide last Friday. A fact sheet distributed by the city administrator said the main addition to the regulations is the closure of beauty service businesses.
The new restrictions are enforceable by the Yutan Police Department and can result in a Class III misdemeanor. However, officers will ask the offender to voluntarily comply first before issuing a citation. The Saunders County Sheriff’s Department cannot enforce the rules, the fact sheet said.
The purpose of the new health measure is to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the community. Three Rivers Public Health Department asked all municipalities in their three-county coverage area to adopt similar measures, the fact sheet said.
The measure limits public gatherings to 10 people, but does not include staff when the gathering is in a business. Public events like church services, weddings, funerals, meetings, either indoor or outdoor, are prohibited, as are operations at gyms, fitness centers, beauty salons, barber shops and nail salons, among other similar businesses, the fact sheet said. Health care facilities, retail stores, grocery stores, public facilities and offices are exempt. Commercial and in-home childcare centers must separate children into groups of 10 or fewer and keep them in separate rooms.
