Notice is hereby given that a Six

Year Road and Street Plan for the

Village of Greenwood, Nebraska as

required by NEB.REV.STAT. Sec. 39-

2119 et seq. R.R.S. has been recommended

for approval by the Chairman

and Village Board of Trustees,

and that a Public hearing be

held on said Six Year Road and

Street Plan on the 11th day of September,

2019, beginning at 7 P.M.,

atthe Village Office at which time

objection to or recommendations

for said Plan will be heard.

Cheris Cadwell

Clerk/Treasurer

