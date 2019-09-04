NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that a Six
Year Road and Street Plan for the
Village of Greenwood, Nebraska as
required by NEB.REV.STAT. Sec. 39-
2119 et seq. R.R.S. has been recommended
for approval by the Chairman
and Village Board of Trustees,
and that a Public hearing be
held on said Six Year Road and
Street Plan on the 11th day of September,
2019, beginning at 7 P.M.,
atthe Village Office at which time
objection to or recommendations
for said Plan will be heard.
Cheris Cadwell
Clerk/Treasurer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.