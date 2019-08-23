WAHOO – Albert E. Luedtke, 94, of Wahoo served in the United States Coast Guard from 1942 to 1944.
He was preceded in death by Melva; wife, Dee; sister, Donna; daughter-in-law, Paula; and great-grandson, Justin.
Albert is survived by his sons and their families, Albert L. (JoAnn), John, Jerry (Lynn) and Gary (Kathi); 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Ken and Ron; and family friend, Mo.
A celebration of life with family and friends will be held at a later date.
