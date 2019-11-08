WAVERLY – Allan K. Warner, 91, of Waverly, passed away Nov. 6, 2019. Born March 6, 1928 in Stromsburg, to Glen and Rhoda (Robson) Warner. Allan was a U.S. Army Veteran (retired) and an educator for the Nebraska State Department of Education.
Allan was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Waverly and American Legion Post.
Family members include his daughters Chris (Doug) Hodgin and Alicia Warner; son Joel Warner; grandchildren Brad Hodgin, Andrew (Kate) Hodgin, and Casey Hodgin (special friend Alexis).
He was preceded in death by his wife Barbara.
Funeral Services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at Roper and Sons Waverly Chapel, 10851 North 148th Street, with Pastor Kerry O’Bryant officiating.
Burial will be in Rosehill Cemetery, Waverly.
There is no visitation.
Memorials may be sent to the Waverly Care Center.
Condolences may be sent online at Roperandsons.com.
