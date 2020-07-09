WAHOO – Arline June Polacek, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, passed away at her home in Wahoo, on July 8, 2020 at the age of 93.
Arline June was born on June 14, 1927 to James and Barbara (Pospisil) Cizek in the rural Prague area where she grew up and graduated from Prague High School in 1945. She had employment in Lincoln at Sunny Brook and then married Robert Polacek on Feb. 17, 1947. Five daughters were born to this union. They resided on a farm south of Prague for 57 years, and then retired to Wahoo in 2005.
Her greatest pride and joy were her family. She had a very warm and welcoming personality. She was a convert to Catholicism and a very supportive member of St. John the Baptist Church in Prague where she was in the choir and held many offices which included past president of the Rosary Society, PCCW, parish advisory council and Catholic Daughters of America. Arline was a strong supporter of building the new Catholic Church in Prague. Later she became a member of St. Ludmilla’s Guild at St. Wenceslaus Church in Wahoo.
Arline was an excellent cook. She always delighted others with her best recipes. Arline was a seamstress and enjoyed crocheting. She was a past 4-H leader and volunteered for many school, church and community events. Arline was the last remaining charter member of the Social Lites Extension Club. Arline and Robert enjoyed traveling, bus tours and a recent trip to Europe to connect with their Czech heritage. They attended church dinners and family events. Robert and Arline were awarded the Ak-Sar-Ben Pioneer Award in 2015.
She lived life to the fullest with grace and optimism, never missing an opportunity to show her love and support of friends and family. She kept a positive outlook in spite of health issues.
She is survived by husband of 73 years, Robert Polacek; daughters, Audrey (Steve) Chromy, Eileen (Allen) Bell, Carole Polacek, Julie (Daryl Bartek) Miller and Terri (Dr. Bob) Mathews; grandchildren, Bryan Bell, Alyssa (Brent) Michels, Angela (Chris) Bauer and Sherie (Kurtis) Van Slyke; great-grandchildren, Nolan, Jack and Avery Van Slyke, Roy and Max Bauer and Luciana Michels.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Barbara Cizek.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, July 11 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, 214 E. 2nd St. Wahoo. Celebrant will be the Rev. Joseph Faulkner.
Visitation will be held on Friday July 7 from 5 to 7 p.m., with Rosary at 7 p.m., all at the church.
Interment will be at St. John Cemetery, Prague.
Memorials can be sent to the Robert and Arline Memorial Fund for Bishop Neumann High School or the American Cancer Society.
Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.
Arrangements by Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo.
