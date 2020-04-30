Jacquelyn (Jacque) A. Babcock OMAHA - Jacquelyn "Jacque" A. Babcock, 90, of Omaha, passed away at home on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. She was born Sept. 15, 1929 in Bladen to Harold V. and Frances M. Kilpatrick Ashmore. She graduated from Benson High School in 1947. On Sept. 2, 1949, she was united in marriage to James Hogarth. From this union two daughters were born, Debra and Geri. On Aug. 29, 1992 she was married to Dick Cunningham. They enjoyed traveling on a motorcycle across the country, and meeting friends and family. Dick passed away in February of 1995. On Septe. 12, 1998, she married a high school sweetheart, Jerry Babcock. They enjoyed traveling, spending time with family, and following the grandkids to sporting events. Jerry passed away on Jan. 28, 2009. Her last years were spent surrounded by the love, care and frequent visits by family. She was recently cared for at Oxbow Living Center in Ashland, and at South Haven in Wahoo. Jacque was a lifelong member of the Presbyterian Church. She is survived by her daughter Geri DeGroff and husband Rick of Yutan, grandson Ryan DeGroff and wife Jen, great-grandchildren Lane, Bailey and Allie, granddaughter Kristy Adams and husband Tim, great-grandchildren Caden, Arabella and Colby, grandson Justin DeGroff and wife Rochelle, great-grandchildren Holden, Ansley, Hesston and Rowan, granddaughter Jennifer Lantis and husband Bob, great-granddaughters Gracia, Elexis and Whitley, grandson Brandon DeGroff and wife Katie, great-grandchildren Carson, Conway and Caroline; daughter, Debra McCumber and husband Brad of Ashland, granddaughter Alyssa Rojas and husband Dustin, great-grandson Jordan, grandson Sam McCumber and wife Kelli, great-granddaughter Emilia and sister Marilyn Grafton and husband Arlo. She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands Richard Cunningham and Gerald Babcock and a brother Lynn Ashmore. A visitation was held on April 24, and a graveside service was held April 25 at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Omaha. Reichmuth Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
