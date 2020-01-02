Dorothy Jean Ballou FAIRMONT - Dorothy Jean Ballou, 85, of Fairmont, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at Fairview Manor in Fairmont. Funeral services were conducted on Dec. 30, at Sutton Memorial Chapel in Sutton, with Vicar Tim Stacy officiating. Interment followed at the Sutton Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family to be designated later. Condolences may be left at www.sutton memorial.com.
