Banks, Sharon

Sharon Kay Banks LOGAN, Iowa - Sharon Kay Banks, 78, of Logan, Iowa, entered into rest on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020 at Westmont Care Center in Logan. She was born July 12, 1941 in Gooding, Idaho. Sharon graduated from Benson High School in Omaha. She worked for Western Electric for 35 years until she retired and moved to Carter Lake, Iowa. Sharon enjoyed crafts, flowers and boating on the lake. She is survived by her sons, Curtis Crosby of Ithaca and Craig Crosby Ithaca; grandchildren, Zachary Crosby, Nolan Crosby and Brookelynn Griffey; great-grandchild, Sebastian Crosby; sister, Gloria Bryan of Blair; nephew, Paul (Lisa) Bryan; niece, Dava Bryan and great- nephews, Griffin and Brodey. Funeral service was Jan. 13 at Zion Lutheran Church, Ithaca. The Rev. Kris Bohac officiated. Interment was at Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Ithaca. Memorials have been established in care of the family. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences. Arrangements by Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo.
