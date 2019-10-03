Barnes, Marian

Marian Barnes ASHLAND - Marian Barnes, 89, of Ashland, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019 at the Gretna Community Living Center in Gretna. She was born Jan. 21, 1930 in Craig, Iowa to John and Maria (Gerdes) Groenjes. Marian's family moved to Ashland when she was in the seventh grade. She and her siblings came home from school and taught English to their parents who immigrated to the United States from Germany. Marian was never fond of school but excelled at volleyball and was named "Best Female Athlete" in her senior year at Ashland High School. On Sept. 16, 1950, Marian was united to Robert "Bob" Barnes in Ashland, from this union three children were born, Julie, Diane and Jeff. Marian had a varied career working as a telephone operator, a cook at the school cafeteria, at Mead Lumber Company, a designer at Art's Floral Shop and a secretary at Lee Sapp Ford. Marian was famous for her baking abilities and for sharing her creations. Her cinnamon rolls were legendary and she won numerous ribbons at the Ashland Fine Arts Fair. She was known also to be seen wearing her diamonds on her fingers and eating ice cream. She was a member of Word of Hope Lutheran Church in Ashland. Marian is survived by her children, Julie Barnes of Ashland, Diane (Joe) Greiner of La Vista, Jeff (Colleen) Barnes of Lincoln; grandchildren, Justin (Jennie) Scheel, Linzey (George) Arent, Ben (Tiffany) Barnes, Lucas Barnes, Bailey (Ryan) Mikus; step-grandchildren, Beth (Jason) Rutar, Richard (Laura) Greiner; great-grandchildren, Allie and Carter, Scheel, Elliott Arent, Hunter, Gibsyn and Gracelyn Barnes; step-great-grandchil dren, Cooper and Maxwell Greiner, Alexis, Jenna, McKinzie and Larissa Rutar; sisters, Gert Remmers, Chris Till- man, JoAnn Horton; brother, Bob (Lynn) Groenjes and sister-in-law, Marie Groenjes. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Barnes; parents, John and Maria Groenjes, sisters, Anna Weaver and Lena Jones; brothers, Johnny Groenjes and Gerhard Groenjes. There was a Celebration of Life on Sept. 30 at Word of Hope Lutheran Church. Pastor Wilson Metz officiated. Memorials may be sent in care of the family for future designation. Visit www.marcysvoboda. com to leave condolences.
To view one of our latest e-Editions, click an image below.
Most Popular
-
Davey show about more than cars
-
Two collisions reported in area
-
City Council declares two dangerous dogs
-
Saunders County Public Record
-
Chieftains push Wolves, falter in second half
-
Ride brings awareness to organ donation
-
County board approves chicken barn application
-
‘Glamping’ comes to Ashland area
-
JFK reunion weekend notes anniversary
-
Rural resident speak out against shooting range
Calendar
Upcoming Events
-
Oct 4
-
Oct 4
-
Oct 5
Upcoming Events
-
Oct 4
-
Oct 4
-
Oct 5
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.