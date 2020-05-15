Bernice Conkling

WAHOO – Bernice M. Conkling, 86, of Wahoo, formerly North Bend, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020 at the Saunders Medical Center Long Term Care in Wahoo. She was born Oct. 9, 1933 at Malmo to Harry and Sylvia (Brecka) Tenopir.
Bernice grew up near Cedar Bluffs and attended country school there. She married Richard Zakovec on Feb. 17, 1953. She then moved to the farm at Morse Bluff. She helped Richard farm for many years. After Richard’s death in 1972 she started working at Campbell’s Soup Co, Plumfield Nursery and the North Bend Post Office and cooked at the Rawhide Steakhouse in North Bend. Bernice married Frank Conkling Sept. 30, 1990. He died in 2000.
She is survived by son, Francis (JoAnn) Zakovec of Morse Bluff; grandchildren, Ryan (Brienna) Zakovec, Brent (Brook) Zakovec and Mike Albert and great-grandchildren, Haley, Dustin, Ashtynn, Kinsley, Grayden and Barrett Zakovec.
Bernice is preceded in death by her parents; both husbands; daughter, Janice Leffers; brother, Wilford Tenopir and grandson, Adam Buchta.
The funeral service will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, May 18, 2020 at Moser Memorial Chapel in North Bend. The Rev. Michael Hill of United Presbyterian Church in North Bend will officiate.
A COVID-controlled visitation will be held on Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m. also at Moser’s.
Memorials have been established to Dodge County Humane Society.
Online condolences at www.mosermemorialchapels.com
Arrangements were made by Moser Memorial Chapel, North Bend.
