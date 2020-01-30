Bernita Ruth (Loesch) Neujahr

LINCOLN – Bernita Ruth (Loesch) Neujahrm, 90, of Lincoln, passed away Jan. 29, 2020. She was born May 17, 1929 in Fairmont, Okla. to Hubert and Martha (Krey) Loesch.
She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Ray; children Lila (Bruce) Thompson, Lynn (Joyce) Neujahr, LeEtta (Doug) Rudolph, Loren (Terri) Neujahr; 15 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; sister Leora and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister Norma; brother Paul; daughter Lois Ann; great-granddaughter Abigail and nephew Stanley.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31 with family greeting friends from 5 to 7 p.m. at Roper and Sons Waverly Chapel, 10851 North 148th Street.
There will be a funeral service Saturday, Feb. 1 at 1 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church, 8701 Adams Street, with Pastor Will Miller officiating.
Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Seward.
Memorials may be sent to Concordia University or Faith Lutheran Church.
Condolences may be sent online at Roperandsons.com.
