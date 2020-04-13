PRAGUE – Bertha M. Musilek, 92, of Prague, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Saunders Medical Center LTC in Wahoo. She was born Feb. 11, 1928 in Saline County, to James and Rose (Kotil) Nejdl. Bertha graduated from Prague High School in 1945 and went on to Midland College for one year. On Feb. 3, 1948, she was united in marriage to Leonard Musilek at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Prague.
Bertha taught country school for three years in Dodge and Saunders counties and she also worked for Pendelton Woolen Mills in Fremont. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church where she was active in the St. John PCCW and the Rosary Society. Bertha was a former 4-H leader with the extension club and a former member of the Socialites Extension Club.
She enjoyed attending dances when she was younger, sewing, baking, gardening, watching sports and quilting. Making quilts for her family was one of her favorite hobbies.
She is survived by her children, James Musilek of Columbus, Connie (Terry) Carlson of Burbank, Wash., Gary (Theresa) Musilek of Malmo and Larry (Cindy) Musilek of Prague; grandchildren, Jonathan (Courtney) Musilek, Patrick Musilek, Cody Musilek, Sara Musilek, Kristie (Blade) Middleton and Tracy (Jack) Niland; step grandchildren, Michael Miller and Randy Miller; great-grandchildren, Hunter, Violet and Barrett and six step great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Musilek and four siblings.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held for family only at 10 a.m., Wednesday, April 15, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Prague. Interment will be held at St. John Cemetery, Prague.
Memorials can be sent to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Prague, or Masses.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the Mass of Christian Burial will be streamed live on the Svoboda Funeral Home Facebook page. Mass will only be available for the immediate family.
Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.
Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo, was in charge of arrangements.
