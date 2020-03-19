Bovill, Neva

Neva May (Stogdill) Bovill WAHOO - Neva May (Stogdill) Bovill, 101, of Wahoo, was called home on Saturday, March 14, 2020. She was born on Feb. 1, 1919 in Silver City, Iowa to Noah and Nancy Faye (Wilhelm) Stogdill. Neva had a heart that was even bigger than her personality and she was loved by all that knew her. She was a loving wife, mother, grandma and great-grandma. She was devoted to her family and her friends that she loved like family; she would do anything for them. Neva married Glenn Bovill on Aug. 15, 1936 in Rock Port, Mo. When Glenn was called to serve in World War II, she was faithful to write him every day for three and a half years. She was also a hard worker at a small cafe in Wahoo but she loved cooking for her family most of all. Neva was known by all who loved her for her caring spirit, unending support and genuine love for all that touched her life. With a personality that was always full of laughter and a love of life, she thrived on being surrounded by her family and friends. An avid Husker football fan, she faithfully followed the Huskers. At 84, she made the most important decision of her life when she placed her faith in Jesus Christ alone for her salvation. When Neva made her mind up she always stuck to it and it was no different when she said she was going to celebrate her 100th birthday. One of her happiest days was celebrating that birthday with all of the people she loved most. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Glenn Bovill; sons, Ronald Bovill and Larry Bovill; son-in-law, Jim Swartz; brothers, Carl (Cleo) Stogdill of Malvern, Iowa, Thomas (Anita) Stogdill of Council Bluffs, Iowa, Herbert (Thelma) Stogdill of Hastings, Iowa, Malcolm (Maddy) Stogdill of Lavelette, N.J., Robert Stogdill of Omaha, Wilbert (Clydeene) Stogdill, of Malvern, Iowa, Richard (Kathryn) Stogdill of Malvern, Iowa; in-laws, Guy Boone of Tabor, Iowa, Lillian (Donald) Joslin of Holdredge, Clair (Hazel) Bovill of Wahoo, Francis Bovill of Hastings, Donald (Katherine) Bovill of Arlington, Texas and William Bovill of Omaha. Neva is survived by her daughter, Jo Anna (Michael) Sheets (Swartz) of Lincoln; son, Douglas (Roxanne) Bovill of Round Rock, Texas; sister, Velma Jean Boone of Tabor, Iowa; niece, Barbara Bovill of Fremont; grandchildren, Andrea (Thomas) Jordison, Samuel (Briana) Swartz, Laura (Duane) Nelsen, all of Lincoln, Staci (Jarrett) Evans of Sacramento, Calif., Brett Bovill of Round Rock, Texas, Kirk (Joni) Bovill of Los Angeles, Calif., Kami (Randy) Landenberger of Omaha, Shawn (Maria) Bovill of Bangkok, Thailand, Patrick (Xan) Bovill of Round Lake, Ill.; great-grandchildren, Juliette and Merrick Jordison of Lincoln, McKinley and James Swartz of Lincoln, Isaiah, Paxton, Abigail and Connor Nelsen of Lincoln, Kellen Bovill of Round Lake, Ill., Tyler Landenberger, of Denver, Colo., Lee (Kelsey) Landenberger of Omaha, Lane Landen-berger of Karlsruhl, Germany; great-great- grandchildren, Zeppelin, Jagger and Frankie Landenberger of Omaha. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, May 2, at 11 a.m. at Wahoo Community Church, 458 Elm St., Wahoo (because of the current concern with public safety). Pastor Don White will officiate. Memorials have been established to Wahoo Community Church or Meals on Wheels of Wahoo, Wahoo Senior Center. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences. Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo, was in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.