Brown, Jerry

Jerry D. Brown ASHLAND - Jerry D. Brown, 78, of Ashland, formerly of Lincoln, entered into rest on Jan. 11, 2020 at Tabitha in Lincoln. He was born March 24, 1941 in Greenwood. Jerry graduated from Valparaiso High School in 1959. On Sept. 29, 1962, he was united in marriage to Mary Ann Ramsey at Bethany Christian Church in Lincoln. Jerry worked for Yellow Freight System for 30 years until he retired. Jerry was a member of the Ashland American Legion Post 129 and the Nebraska State Snowmobiling Association. In his younger years, Jerry enjoyed camping, boating, waterskiing, snowmobiling and riding his motorcycle. After retirement, Jerry and Mary Ann would spend the winter months in either Texas or Arizona. He is survived by wife of 57 years, Mary Ann Brown; son, Dwayne (Carol) Brown; granddaughter, Samantha (Chad Hile) Cochran; great-grandson, Kemper Hile; brother, Richard (Dee VanNordstrand) Brown; sister, Deb (Dave) Earl; brother-in-law, Wilbur (Bev) Ramsey and many nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Ila Brown and brother, Jim Brown. There will be a funeral service on Saturday, Jan. 18 at 11 a.m. at United Methodist Church, 1442 Adams St., Ashland. The Rev. Dr. Jeff Thurman will be officiating. There will be a private interment. Memorials may be sent in care of the family for future designation. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.
