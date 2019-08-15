Buckingham, Mildred

Mildred M. Buckingham ASHLAND - Mildred "Millie" M. Buckingham, 89, of Ashland, entered into eternal rest on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019 at Oxbow Living Center in Ashland. She was born Sept. 4, 1929 in Dwight, to James and Anna (Vondra) Hraban. Millie graduated from Dwight High School. On Sept. 7, 1950, she was united in marriage to Benjamin Buckingham at St. Mary Catholic Church in Lincoln. Through the years, Millie worked for Elgin Watch Factory in Lincoln, The Steakhouse in Lincoln, Western Electric for 15 years and she owned and operated Buck's Pizza in Ashland for 12 years until her retire- ment. She enjoyed cooking, baking and spending time with her family. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Ashland where she was known as the church grandma. Millie always had candy and treats ready for the kids at church and for visitors at Oxbow. She is survived by children, Bradley (Joyce) Buckingham of Ashland, Rick (Charlotte) Buckin-gham of Fort Collins, Colo., Cindy (Scott) Washburn of Omaha and Mark (Eleanor) Buckingham of Harrah, Okla.; nine grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and four step-children. She was preceded in death by husband, Benjamin Buck ingham; parents, James and Anna Hraban and six siblings. A mass of Christian burial was held Aug. 10 at St. Mary Catholic Church. Celebrant was Rev. William Holoubek. She was interred at Greenwood Memorial Cemetery, Greenwood. Memorials may be sent to St. Mary Catholic Church, Ashland. Visit www.marcysvoboda. com to leave condolences.
