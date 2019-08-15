Buettner, Becky Jo

Becky Jo Buettner SOUTH BEND - Becky Jo Buettner, 61, of South Bend, entered into paradise on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, surrounded by her loved ones, in her home. She was born Aug. 21, 1957, in Spalding to Junior and Carol (Pfeifer) Kershaw. Becky graduated in Spalding in 1975. On Dec. 10, 1974, she was married to the love of her life Mark Buettner in Albion. Through the years, Becky worked at the Dairy Sweet, was a bus driver for the Head Start Program, worked as a dental assistant, was part owner of The Country Store, and worked as a special education paraprofessional, all in Spalding. She also worked for Ashland-Greenwood Public Schools in the cafeteria, she was a private gardener and caretaker, and she was a home health aide. Becky cherished her family, and one of her greatest joys was spending time with them, always creating special memories, as she had a special relationship with each and every one of them. She enjoyed spending time with her friends at Bible study and Life Group. Becky loved baking, gardening, and the outdoors. She loved starting every day, spending quiet time in her reading and devotion, with her coffee. The light of her Savior shined through her in a way that touched everyone that knew her....to know her, was to love her. She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Mark Buettner; children, Chad (fiancé Jenna Pendley) Buettner, Kim (Paul) Beckenhauer and Erin (Will) Watts; grandchildren, Halie, Conner, Coby, Aliyah and Maia Buettner, Jacob and Aidan Becken-hauer; great-grandchild, Sienna Rose Becken-hauer; siblings, Vickie (Tom) Connelly, Jerri (Robert) Ray, Jeannie (Dan) Lantz, Rocky (Michelle) Kershaw, Tami (Jerry) Keber and Dee Bassett; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by grandson, Nolan Beckenhauer; parents, Junior and Carol Kershaw; sister, Sandy Kershaw and nephew, Christopher Lantz. Funeral services were held Aug. 12 at Riverview Community Church. Memorials may be sent in care of the family. Visit www.marcysvoboda. com to leave condolences.
