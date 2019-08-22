BURESH, JAMES

James R. Buresh VALPARAISO - James R. Buresh was born on June 5, 1934 in Crete to Joseph and Josephine (Kutka) Buresh and passed away on Aug. 15, 2019 at the age of 85 years. In September 1956, he was drafted into the U.S. Army. He took basic training at Fort Carson, Colo. and ended his active military service at Fort Polk, La. On April 22, 1957, he was united in marriage to Norma K. Kliment at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Valparaiso. They resided in Valparaiso. Jim was the founder of Buresh Plumbing and Electric, operating it for 40 plus years and continued doing odd jobs up until his death. Jim loved Husker football and volleyball, deer hunting, golf, playing cards and most of all, his John Deere tractors. He was fluent in his Czech language and loved his polka music. He was a member of Sts. Mary and Joseph Church, Knights of Columbus No. 8625, the 'Busch Light Golf League' and a past Commander and current member of Valparaiso American Legion Post No. 371 for 50 plus years. Jim is survived by his wife of 62 years, Norma; daughter, Cheryl Novacek of Valparaiso and her daughters, Jamie Johnson and husband, Shane, and their children, Bennet and Kacie. Heather Sisel and husband, Shane, and their son, Landon; daughter, Joan Westergaard and husband, Wayne of Craig and their son, Alex and wife, Amanda, and their daughters, Joey, Brittany, McKenzie and Lexi; and daughter Nicole Burton; daughter, Terri Adkins and husband, Steve of Lincoln; brother, Bill; sisters, Dorothy Dowling, Betty Buhrdorf; sister-in-law, Betty Buresh; brother-in-law, Roger Krahmer; brother and sister-in-law, Ron and Darlene Kliment; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Josephine Buresh; two sons, Douglas and David; son-in-law, Leland Novacek; brothers, Joe, Jerry and Emil; sister, Lillian; sister and brother-in-law, Bernice and Larry Suchy; parents-in-law, Adolph and Katherine Kliment. We know that Jim would like to share Doug's final words that He wrote for his family and friends: "Family is the most important thing you have on this earth and don't you ever forget it. 'Farewell my friends. I love you all."
