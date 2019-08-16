Caleb Thompson Schleiger

WAHOO – Caleb C. Thompson Schleiger, 20, of Wahoo passed away Aug. 12, 2019 at his home in Wahoo.
He was born April 24, 1999 in Lincoln to Adam Schleiger and Jami Thompson. He graduated from Wahoo High School in 2017 and lettered for the Wahoo Warrior wrestling team. He worked as a cement mason finisher for local No. 538 and for Thompson Concrete.
Caleb enjoyed playing hacky sack, playing pool, fishing, dancing and amateur rapping.
He is survived by his mother, Jami Thompson of Wahoo; father, Adam Schleiger of Mead; siblings, Colby Schleiger of Wahoo, Gavin Schleiger of Fremont and Darly Schleiger of Fremont; grandparents, Ted and Jodie Thompson of Wahoo; and aunt, uncles, cousins, other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Sheila Daugherty; great-grandparents, Joy Carmody, Ted and Marlene Thompson and Roy and Alice Daugherty; uncle, Jason Daugherty; and aunt, Debb Moore.
Graveside service is 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 17 at Sunrise Cemetery in Wahoo.
Memorials may go in care of the family. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.